PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Manayunk community was in the spirit of giving on Sunday. Restaurants in the section of Philadephia worked together to provide nearly 1,000 meals to their neighbors in need at the Northlight Community Center.

“We have turkey breasts, that is of food, stuffing we have the gravy,” Aphansios Konias, the owner of Zesty’s said.

Zesty’s is one of 15 restaurants in Manayunk continuing the holiday tradition of giving back.

“I see this every year. People you know they need food”

Winnie Clowry also joined in on the charitable festivities.

On Sunday morning, Clowry opened her kitchen earlier than usual.

“All the restaurant owners try to get together and make as many meals as possible for the shut-ins around the area.”

“We have green beans, the best turkey in the world”

More than 800 meals are coming into North Light Community Center. And this is where all the magic happens from sorting and distributing before heading back out to these families.

“We’ve had so many people calling saying how grateful they were they either can’t get out of their homes or they don’t have families in the area,” Krista Wieder, executive director of XX, said. “Or they are just really struggling right now.”

“Many people are more than willing to help out.”

Like Terri Bateman, who has dressed up for the occasion, says this community center has helped her through tough times in the past.

“When I lost my husband over 20 years ago my children were very young. This was a place of solace for them to come and they helped out with food and whatever I needed,” Bateman said.

From places like Winnie’s.

“We made them all up with a lot of love and I hope people enjoy them.”