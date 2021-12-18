VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A man is dead after a fatal police-involved shooting in Vineland on Saturday morning, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office says. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park.
Police say during an encounter with the man, one Vineland police officer fired his weapon, which struck the man. First aid was applied by medical personnel, but the man was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m.
Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident, according to police. They were treated and released.
The investigation is ongoing.