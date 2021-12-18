PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a week out from Christmas, and thousands in the Philadelphia area are now stocked up with holiday meals tonight. That’s thanks to a crew of volunteers at Drexel University’s Alumni Turkey Project.

Loading 40-pound boxes into cars, vans, and trucks for hours on end — all to give people a happy holiday.

“This is the season for giving,” Bernard Green, the vice chair for the Alumni Board of Governors, told CBS3. “The opportunity to be out here with everyone to do this, it’s just a great time.”

Celebrating its 48th year, the event handed out more than 2,200 turkey dinners to families in the greater Philadelphia area. Those are meals they otherwise couldn’t afford.

“At a very basic level, hunger, food insecurity, we’re helping tackle that,” Patricia Giordano with the Alumni Board of Governors said.

This is all thanks to generous donors. In addition to turkeys, families will also get mashed potatoes, cornbread mix, stuffing, gravy, and vegetables.

After vehicles are loaded with turkeys and fixings, community groups then distribute them to families.

“We look for families that have foster children, or families that are struggling and we try to, we can’t meet every need,” Elder Kim Fuller said, “but we try to meet some need.”

Donations continue to pour in to help surpass their $90,000 goal.