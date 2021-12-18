CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Drexel, Local News, Philadelphia News, Temple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple and Drexel men’s basketball game on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Dragons’ program. The game was originally scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center.

The two teams will look to reschedule the game at a later date.

Temple is currently 6-5 on the season after losing to the University of Central Florida on Wednesday, while Drexel is 5-5.