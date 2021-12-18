PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section on Saturday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 5400 block of Willows Avenue around 2 p.m.

The man was shot once in the chest and back, according to police. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered.

This marks the second homicide in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Just before 1 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed in North Philadelphia on the 3300 block of North American Street.

There have also been other shootings that have left several people injured, according to police.

Two men, including an 18-year-old, were each shot in their left thigh in West Philadelphia. Meanwhile, around midnight, a man and woman were shot in Kensington. The 31-year-old woman is in critical condition and the 26-year-old man is in stable condition, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.