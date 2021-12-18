Philadelphia Police: Kensington Shooting Sends 2 People To Hospital

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight on Kensington Avenue and East Tusculum Street.
Police say a 31-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 26-year-old man is in stable condition.
Police believe the victims were targeted.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.