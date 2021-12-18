CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight on Kensington Avenue and East Tusculum Street. 

Philadelphia Police: Kensington Shooting Sends 2 People To Hospital

Police say a 31-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 26-year-old man is in stable condition.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Law Enforcement Community Raises Money For Injured Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan

Police believe the victims were targeted. 

READ MORE: A Chat With: Hip Hop Pioneer Darryl DMC McDaniels More Popular Than Ever With Whole New Generation

So far, no arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Crum Lynne Smoke Shop Employee Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Delaware County: Police

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.