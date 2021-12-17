PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in stable condition after a shooting outside a West Philadelphia motorcycle club Friday morning, according to Philadelphia police. The victims, a man and a woman, were shot near 40th and Poplar Streets around 1:30 a.m.
Details are limited at this time, but investigators said they think someone tried to wash the scene after finding water and fresh soap suds. Officials said the victims knew the shooting.
Police are currently looking for the suspect in North Philadelphia.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here