By CBS3 Staff
MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Ten-year-old Toby Mizrachi got quite the surprise Thursday night when the Philadelphia Phillies teamed up with his Marlton community for a pep rally parade. The event comes after the young ballplayer was recently diagnosed with cancer.

The celebration’s slogan – ‘Go To Bat For Toby’ – rang true for everyone who showed up, including the Phillie Phanatic.

The more than 80 car parade was led by former Phillie Mickey Morandini, people honking and cheering as they drove past Toby’s house.

Toby is currently in his second week of chemotherapy.