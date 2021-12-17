CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — As a dangerous TikTok trend put schools on high alert Friday, Pennsauken High School students and parents asked leaders to only allow remote classes as a precaution. School districts across the Delaware Valley are warning parents of a social media trend encouraging students to post threats of school violence.

CBS3 obtained an email where the Pennsauken High School principal said in part that a “large number of students and parents” requested that classes be livestreamed today and that those students are not counted as absent.

It comes as many districts nationwide increased police presence following the viral TikTok trend that encourages students to make threats of school shootings.

Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that he has spoken with police and homeland security, and there are no specific, credible threats anywhere in New Jersey.

I just spoke with @NewJerseyOAG Andrew Bruck, @NJSP Colonel Pat Callahan, and @NJOHSP Acting Director Laurie Doran regarding the viral social media school threats. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 16, 2021

Right now, TikTok said it is looking into these threats but claims the trend did not start or spread on its platform.

In a letter to parents, Pennsauken’s superintendent said in part that he is working with local and state officials. He is also encouraging parents to talk to students about the influence of social media, engaging in what he called “proper digital citizenship,” and how they may be feeling during this time.