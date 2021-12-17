PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn Medicine will host a discussion between officials, experts, and community leaders Friday morning, focusing on the causes and possible solutions to rising gun violence in West Philadelphia. Kevin Mahoney, the CEO of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, will be joined by Pennsylvania state senators and city councilmembers, along with Penn Medicine experts.
The discussion will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Penn Medicine will host a discussion between officials, experts, and community leaders on West Philadelphia gun violence.
- When: Friday, Dec. 17
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
