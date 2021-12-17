PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting in North Philadelphia has left three teenagers in the hospital. Philadelphia police said the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of North 10th Street.
According to police, a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in his right thigh, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the abdomen and once in the buttocks, and a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his left shin and once in his left thigh.
Police said all three teens were rushed to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
At this time, investigators said there are no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.