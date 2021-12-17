PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Philadelphia health officials will be giving out free rapid at-home test kits on Saturday during a vaccination clinic.
The Department of Health is holding the clinic at Community Academy of Philadelphia at 1100 East Erie Ave.
The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
It will be the first in a series of clinics offering test kits free to city residents.
People who go to the clinic will get two testing kids per person.