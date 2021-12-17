TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — A fourth victim from a deadly stabbing earlier this month in New Castle County has died. Police say 68-year-old Donald Grier Sr. has died.
Grier Sr. was one of four victims in the deadly stabbing in Townsend on Dec. 3.READ MORE: Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team Week 15 Game Rescheduled To Tuesday Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
READ MORE: Pennsylvania Exempts Canceled Student Loans From Taxes
Police say the other two women and a 19-year-old were killed.MORE NEWS: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman 'Violently Assaulted' After Jenkintown Road Rage Incident, Police Say
Grier Sr.’s son, 40-year-old Donald Grier Jr., is facing murder charges.