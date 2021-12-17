CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Donald Grier, Local News, Local TV, New Castle County News

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — A fourth victim from a deadly stabbing earlier this month in New Castle County has died. Police say 68-year-old Donald Grier Sr. has died.

Grier Sr. was one of four victims in the deadly stabbing in Townsend on Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team Week 15 Game Rescheduled To Tuesday Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

 

READ MORE: Pennsylvania Exempts Canceled Student Loans From Taxes

Police say the other two women and a 19-year-old were killed.

MORE NEWS: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman 'Violently Assaulted' After Jenkintown Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Grier Sr.’s son, 40-year-old Donald Grier Jr., is facing murder charges.