TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — Donald Grier, the man accused of killing three people in a New Castle County home earlier this month, has died, according to the New Castle County Division of Police. Authorities said Grier, 68, was pronounced dead around 12:02 a.m. Friday at Christiana Medical Center.
Officers were originally called to the 300 block of Camerton Lane in Townsend around 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 for a report of someone yelling for help.
Once officers arrived, they discovered the victims — 19-year-old Michael Santucci, Linda Santucci, 53, and Alicia Grier, 70 — and Grier himself, all suffering from multiple injuries, according to police. When it was determined that Grier was the suspect, he drove off and was later arrested after crashing into other cars, including a police vehicle.
Grier was facing first-degree murder, attempted murder, and other charges.