PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS is in the middle of its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airings of animated classics and festive tales.
Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season:READ MORE: Woman 'Violently Assaulted' After Jenkintown Road Rage Incident, Police Say
Sunday, December 19, 2021: Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m.READ MORE: Threat Found On Haverford Middle School Bathroom Wall Prompts Warning About Dangerous TikTok Challenge
Wednesday, December 22, 2021: The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m., The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m.
Friday, December 24, 2021: A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Penn Medicine Hosts Officials, Community Leaders To Discuss Rising Gun Violence In West Philadelphia
Friday, December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m.