CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Christmas, Hannukah, Holidays, Local News, New Years, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS is in the middle of its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airings of animated classics and festive tales.

Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season:

READ MORE: Woman 'Violently Assaulted' After Jenkintown Road Rage Incident, Police Say

Sunday, December 19, 2021: Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Threat Found On Haverford Middle School Bathroom Wall Prompts Warning About Dangerous TikTok Challenge

Wednesday, December 22, 2021: The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m., The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m.

Friday, December 24, 2021: A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Penn Medicine Hosts Officials, Community Leaders To Discuss Rising Gun Violence In West Philadelphia

Friday, December 31, 2021: New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m.