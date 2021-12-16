MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — In this week’s Taste with Tori, we’re serving up authentic Mexican cuisine made from scratch! Luna Y Sol is on Main Street in Moorestown.

They’re known for making fresh, flavorful dishes.

There’s a bright spot on Main Street that is taking the flavors of Mexico and making them shine through sizzling plates of fajitas and on soft rounds of fresh tortillas. The toppings on the tacos are layered like the colors of a sunset.

It’s called Luna Y Sol and you better show up hungry.

“We’re a family restaurant, authentic, homemade cooking from scratch,” Jesus Rayes said.

Jesus Rayes and his wife opened their restaurant three years ago with a name that said it all.

“Sun is a star, moon is a moon. Like they say, shoot for the stars, so there we go,” Rayes said.

At 16, he came here from Mexico and rose through the restaurant industry and he turned to his mom for inspiration which helped him break out on his own.

But, it’s how he puts it together that makes these plates radiate with goodness like the steak fajitas, carnitas tacos, lemonade, mama’s mole sauce smothering a chicken enchilada, and you can’t forget the churros.

