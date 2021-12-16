HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police were called to Haverford Middle School in Havertown, Delaware County, Thursday after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall. Police are investigating, but it is not believed to be an immediate threat.
Now other districts in our area, including the School District of Philadelphia, have put out alerts that there are posts on the social media platform TikTok encouraging violence in schools Friday.
Police are investigating and it is unclear if the Haverford threat is related to the TikTok rumors.