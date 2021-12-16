PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s law enforcement community is coming together to raise money for a hero highway patrol officer. Andy Chan continues to recover from the devastating injuries he suffered while on the job nearly three years ago.

Chan’s wife says she is so grateful for all of the support, including a massive fundraiser happening Friday.

“It changed our lives like as soon as it happened. It was a shock,” Teng Chang, Andy’s wife, said.

Teng Chan showed remarkable strength after her husband, Philadelphia highway patrol officer Andy Chan, was critically injured in the line of duty back in January 2019.

“Right now, he is still in a minimally conscious state where he is aware of what’s going on, but he can’t fully communicate his needs, he can’t fully respond. But he is working on it and trying hard each day,” Teng Chan said. “Every time he makes some kind of response it makes you hopeful.”

She says it’s been a long road — one filled with many doctors, treatments and therapy, all of which bring immense medical bills.

“It’s a lot to think about. It’s a lot of coordination. You have to think about medical supplies, medical equipment, getting the house ready, making sure that everything can accommodate his needs,” Teng Chan said.

In the toughest of times, Andy’s partner and friends admire his big personality and positivity, especially the way he greeted people.

“As soon as you walk in, people could be sitting there getting ready for work, getting prepared and he just blazes through the door saying highway. Most people will say hello, he says highway,” Kyle Cross, Andy’s partner, said.

They’re rallying around him and his family says their support lifts them up.

“We feel really loved and supported. It’s amazing,” Teng Chan said.

“Thankfully, he is still with us. Thankfully, he is still inspiring us and I want his kids to know who his father was. I want his kids to know all the friends he had. I want his kids to know how much a good man that he is,” one man said.

This Friday is the 2nd Annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party from 4-8 p.m.

Participating Old City locations include The Plough and the Stars, Sassafras, Brownie’s Irish Pub, Nick’s Bar and Grill, and Rotten Ralph’s.