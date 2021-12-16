CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Mayfair, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was shot four times, including once in the head, in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Barnett Street around 5:30 p.m.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the suspect shot the victims inside a car.

“The shooter walked right up and fired shots into the open, driver’s side window,” he said. “[The 21-year-old victim] was able to open the door and crawl onto the street.”

The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m. He was shot in the head, once on the right side of his chest, once in his right forearm, and in his left thigh.

A 21-year-old man was shot three times — twice in his right leg and once in his left leg, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital by a medic and placed in stable condition.

The third victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot once in his right thigh. He was placed in stable condition, police say.

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here