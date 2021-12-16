PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fireworks are returning to Philadelphia to celebrate the new year and they’re coming back with an extra bang.
The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation is planning three fireworks shows to ring in 2022.
Normally fireworks light up the sky at 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and again when the clock strikes midnight.
They're adding one more show at 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Last year’s shows were canceled because of the pandemic.