CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fireworks are returning to Philadelphia to celebrate the new year and they’re coming back with an extra bang.

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation is planning three fireworks shows to ring in 2022.

READ MORE: Suspects In String Of Gunpoint Robberies Under Arrest, Philadelphia Police Say

Normally fireworks light up the sky at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and again when the clock strikes midnight.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Mayfair Triple Shooting

They’re adding one more show at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

MORE NEWS: Rash Of Gun Violence Leaves At Least 2 People Dead In Philadelphia Wednesday Night

Last year’s shows were canceled because of the pandemic.