CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say fire crews discovered a burnt body in an Olney alleyway. The discovery happened around 5:49 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of North Marshall Street.

The incident happened near Thurgood Marshall School.

READ MORE: Suspects In String Of Gunpoint Robberies Under Arrest, Philadelphia Police Say

According to police, the Philadelphia Fire Department got a call for what was believed to be a brush fire at the address. When crews extinguished the fire, they discovered the body.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Mayfair Triple Shooting

Officials said they think the body is a younger female. They did not find any evidence of accelerants on the body.

MORE NEWS: Rash Of Gun Violence Leaves At Least 2 People Dead In Philadelphia Wednesday Night

Stay with CBS Philly for more on this developing story. 