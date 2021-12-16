PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police say fire crews discovered a burnt body in an Olney alleyway. The discovery happened around 5:49 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of North Marshall Street.
The incident happened near Thurgood Marshall School.READ MORE: Suspects In String Of Gunpoint Robberies Under Arrest, Philadelphia Police Say
According to police, the Philadelphia Fire Department got a call for what was believed to be a brush fire at the address. When crews extinguished the fire, they discovered the body.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Mayfair Triple Shooting
Officials said they think the body is a younger female. They did not find any evidence of accelerants on the body.MORE NEWS: Rash Of Gun Violence Leaves At Least 2 People Dead In Philadelphia Wednesday Night
Stay with CBS Philly for more on this developing story.