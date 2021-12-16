PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 67-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Mantua section, police said Thursday. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3800 block of Brown Street.
Police said the man was shot once in her chest.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she later died.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
The investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.