PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty is on the hunt for a wreath thief in South Philadelphia, Now, he’s calling on his Gritizens for help.
Dan Jackson posted this picture on Facebook, saying his homemade wreath modeled after the Flyers' mascot was stolen from his home around 16th and Moore Streets in South Philly.
Now, Gritty himself is on the case.
He shared the picture on Twitter and said, “If you don’t return the wreath, I will look for you,
I will find you, and I will cake you.”
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) December 16, 2021
Gritizens, it's time to do your thing.
We’re still waiting to hear if this story will have a happy ending, but in the meantime, Jackson has already created a new Gritty wreath to replace the stolen one.