DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware County Black Caucus, along with the NAACP Darby Area Chapter and Delco Resists, will address the ongoing investigation into the August death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. The Thursday news conference will also include local leaders and members of Fanta’s family.
In November, 16-year-old Angelo Ford was charged with murder in connection to the shooting. That gunfire happened after a high school football game, with Sharon Hill police also opening fire.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: The Delaware County Black Caucus will discuss the latest developments in the investigation of Fanta Bility’s death.
- When: Thursday, Dec. 16
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.