PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police confirm to CBS3 that three people taken into custody Wednesday night are suspected of gunpoint robberies across Center City. The suspects were arrested after an armed robbery in South Philadelphia.

“We hear people when they say, ‘I feel afraid,'” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

BREAKING: Sources confirm the men arrested after being stopped inside this silver Lincoln MKZ and believed to be connected to the recent gunpoint robberies – are from Upper Darby and West Philadelphia. We are still working to learn their identities. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/H1Ml2YOnWM pic.twitter.com/16ydBdMh4f — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) December 16, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, Outlaw confirmed three people taken into custody Wednesday night are connected to a rash of gunpoint Rolex robberies across Center City.

“Having three people in custody that we know are at least linked to at least two very dangerous robberies I think it brings a little bit of solace around the holiday season,” Outlaw said.

“We just got a note from our building manager telling us to be alert so I’m delighted,” one woman said.

“It definitely feels good knowing that they got who they were looking for,” Eric Boyden said.

CBS3 has learned undercover officers spotted a silver Lincoln MKZ as it drove by them at the intersection of 17th and Locust Streets.

Sources say the three men inside had just held up a man and woman in South Philadelphia, getting away with a Fossil watch and cell phone. The victims positively identified the men a short time later.

“I really hope that this shows not only our diligence but our efforts in this and the urgency that we see,” Outlaw said.

The men arrested are also believed to be connected to an armed attack near the Comcast Center last week where the thieves got away with two Rolex watches worth more than $37,000, and Saturday night’s Rolex robbery of a member of a wedding party in Old City.

“When we say we are going to do something, we are going to do everything that we can in our power to not only live up to expectations but to what we said we would do,” Outlaw said.

Two of the men arrested are just 19 years old, the other is 22.

CBS3 has learned the men live in West Philadelphia and Upper Darby.

The names of the three men have yet to be released. Police have yet to say if any of the watches stolen have been recovered. Right now, the investigation continues.