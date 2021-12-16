PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several arrests have been made in connection with a slew of armed robberies involving high-end watches, according to Philadelphia police. CBS3 is working to confirm how many suspects are now facing charges.

Authorities said the arrests happened at 17th and Locust Streets, just blocks from where a father and son were robbed of their Rolexes just over a week ago. Police stopped a silver Lincoln after another robbery in South Philadelphia.

Authorities said more than one suspect is under arrest.

Police said the suspects may be connected to multiple armed robberies in recent weeks, including the one outside of the 4 seasons hotel last Tuesday. Since late September, there have been at least ten of these robberies in Center City, including a groom who was robbed on his wedding night in Old City.

Leading up to these arrests, police held a virtual safety update. Deputy Police Commissioner Joel Dales said whatever you do, do not fight back.

“Give them what they want. Give them what they want. Do not fight with the suspects. Your life is worth more than that,” he said in the update.

Police have beefed up patrols in Center City and are pulling officers from other areas of the city to cover the area.