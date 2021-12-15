VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A house explosion in Vineland, New Jersey has left two women injured on Wednesday afternoon, officials say. Fire crews were called to the scene at 3791 Cornucopia Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
Both women were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
READ MORE: A Day In Our Shoes, LLC Owner Lisa Lightner Becomes Second Recipient Of CBS3 Small Wins Grant
House explosion in Vineland. Fire Chief tells me two people were taken to the hospital. House is leveled. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/KxDH8C9nSv
— Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) December 15, 2021
People who liver nearby the house rushed to the scene and pulled at least one person from the rubble.READ MORE: Jalen Hurts' Recovery 'Trending Upward,' Eagles Preparing For Washington Starters Despite COVID-19 Concerns
Fire crews are still on the scene. The cause of the explosion is not known at this time, officials say.MORE NEWS: 13-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.