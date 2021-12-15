PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA police officers exchanged gunfire with a man along the Market-Frankford Line in Kensington Tuesday afternoon.
There are at least nine evidence markers on the ground as officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and SEPTA continue their investigation.Philadelphia Police Celebrate Special Class Of Promotions For 57 Force Members
So far, SEPTA police say this all started when two SEPTA officers responded after a gunman shot a person in the area of the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.
This happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the Allegheny Station on the Market-Frankford Line.READ MORE: Philadelphia Health Commissioner Urging Residents To Avoid Holiday Gatherings As COVID-19 Cases Spike
According to an eyewitness, a man fired shots at someone else when officers in a vehicle nearby jumped out and ordered that person to stop.
According to the witness, that gunman refused, fired shots at the officers and the officers returned fire.
SEPTA says the officers were not injured.MORE NEWS: CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Neighbors Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking In Philadelphia's Francisville Section
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.