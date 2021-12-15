PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — Princeton University has made several changes to its COVID-19 protocols due to a recent increase in cases amongst undergraduates on campus. On Wednesday, the Ivy League school announced the entire Princeton community must cancel or postpone all indoor gatherings with food and beverages where face coverings can’t be worn.

The announcement also includes off-campus gatherings, according to a release. The changes will take effect on Thursday, Dec. 16., and run through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Beginning Thursday, all exams will move to a remote format and students should feel free to leave campus at their earliest convenience. This will help avoid potential isolation on campus during break as COVID cases rise among undergrads. https://t.co/EyaFpSJbDB pic.twitter.com/uxm3Mtbz6z — Princeton University (@Princeton) December 15, 2021

Princeton is also shifting all undergraduate final exams to a remote format so that students will be able to leave campus at their earliest convenience.

Once students and staff return to campus after winter break, Princeton will require students, faculty, and staff who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot by Jan. 31, 2022. More details about the requirement will be announced this week, according to the university.

Princeton says if you’ve already received a booster shot, you should upload the information into the university’s online database – VacStatus for staff and MyUHS for students.

Princeton has also suspended all university-sanctioned international travel by graduate students through Dec. 20. There will be no restrictions on personal international travel by students, faculty, or staff.

Princeton will revisit this guidance before the spring semester begins on Jan. 7, 2022.