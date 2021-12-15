PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fireworks are returning to Philadelphia to celebrate the new year and they’re coming back with an extra bang.
The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation is planning three fireworks shows to ring in 2022.READ MORE: Philadelphia 76ers, Meek Mill Team Up To Host Children Affected By Criminal Justice System
Normally fireworks light up the sky at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and again when the clock strikes midnight.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed While Talking With Friend On Nicetown Street, Philadelphia Police Say
They’re adding one more show at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Mayfair Triple Shooting
Last year’s shows were canceled because of the pandemic.