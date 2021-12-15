PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s health commissioner is urging everyone to avoid family gatherings over the next few weeks. If you have plans for holiday parties in Philadelphia you should cancel them.

The health commissioner says gathering for Christmas or New Year’s is just too dangerous. This warning comes as the city is seeing a spike in cases.

“We’re now entering what could be the most dangerous time since last winter due to rising cases, hospitalizations, stressed hospitals, the variant and holiday gatherings,” Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

The health commissioner says COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia have doubled in the past few weeks and the city is now averaging 544 new cases per day. Most of the cases are among people who are not vaccinated with the dominate strain still being the Delta variant.

The city confirmed three Omicron variant cases on Wednesday and more are expected.

Bettigole says even though the vaccination rate in Philly is close to 76%, there are still about 220,000 people who are not vaccinated and that’s why the virus continues to spread.

With rising cases, Bettigole is advising against holiday gatherings.

“Please do not hold or attend holiday parties indoors, it’s just too dangerous,” Bettigole said. “Instead profess your brotherly love and sisterly affection by wearing your mask, avoiding crowded indoor spaces, by staying home if you’re sick and by getting every dose of the COVID vaccine that you’re eligible for.”

She adds if people attend holiday gatherings against her advice, it’s safer to be outside among people who are all fully vaccinated and getting a rapid test before parties is a good extra safety measure because not everyone who’s infected will have symptoms.

The health department hopes to contain the expected post-holiday surge in January.