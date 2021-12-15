PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some young stars took over the court before Wednesday night’s Sixers game. The team welcomed children who have been affected by the criminal justice system.
Rapper Meek Mill and his criminal justice reform group organized the event along with the Sixers.
The children got to play in a game, watch shootaround, and chat with head coach Doc Rivers.
They will also stick around to watch the Sixers take on the Miami Heat.