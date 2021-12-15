CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in the Garden State are urging residents to get a COVID-19 booster shot or to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. Gov. Phil Murphy paid a visit to a booster shot clinic in Newark, Essex County.

Wednesday is also the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccine shot being given in the Garden State.

To date, 73% of New Jerseyans are fully vaccinated, but only about 35% of those eligible have received a booster shot.