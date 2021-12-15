PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man was shot multiple times and killed while talking with a friend on a Nicetown street Wednesday evening. Police say the man was talking with a friend on the 4300 block of North Carlisle Street around 6:15 p.m. when the shooting happened.
The victim was shot twice in the head, twice in the back, once in the arm and once in the armpit by two gunmen, according to police. He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.READ MORE: Philadelphia 76ers, Meek Mill Team Up To Host Children Affected By Criminal Justice System
Additionally, a 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm and was treated at the scene.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police: Man Shot In Head, Killed In Mayfair Triple Shooting
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Princeton University Limits Indoor Gatherings, Shifts Finals To Remote As COVID-19 Cases Rise
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.