PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in North Philadelphia that also injured a teenaged boy. This happened in the 900 block of North 11th Street around 11:34 a.m.
According to Philadelphia police, the girl was shot once in the chest. The second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was hit twice in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital.
The 17-year-old is expected to be okay.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here