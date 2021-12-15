AVONDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Lisa Lightner and her company, A Day In Our Shoes, LLC have been named the second CBS3 Small Wins grant recipient. Small Wins is a program the CBS properties in Philly launched in August of 2021 to help small businesses owned by and/or serving women and minorities survive and thrive post-pandemic.

A Day in Our Shoes has been awarded a $50,000 cash grant and an advertising schedule valued at $25,000 by CBS3 and the CW Philly.

Of the essays and applications received, Lightner’s story stood out by the panel of community judges.

A Day In Our Shoes was established in 2011 and teaches parents how to navigate the Individualized Educational Plan (IEP) process, which is especially cumbersome and complex for children that need Special Education.

“Most families fit into many categories,” Lightner says. “I often refer to them as ‘thrice-marginalized.’ First, services and training aren’t useful to you unless you have a disabled child. Second, many families are Black or BIPOC, as those families experience a high rate of discrimination in the IEP process and getting needed services for their child. Many families are now low income, and I provide services free to them.”

