PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials will share the progress made during the Ready.Set.Philly!, a campaign that launched in March to help restore the city’s economic health and cultural vibrancy. The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: Ready.Set.Philly!, a joint short-term effort by the City of Philadelphia the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, launched in March to help restore the city’s economic health and cultural vibrancy. Now concluding as planned, Mayor Kenney and business leaders will share the progress made during the collaborative initiative and celebrate Ready.Set.Philly! successes in promoting the safe return to Philadelphia for work and play.
- Who: Mayor Jim Kenney and other officials involved in the program
- When: Tuesday, Dec. 14
- Time: 1 p.m.
In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
