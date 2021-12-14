PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday near State Senator Sharif Street’s office at Germantown and Windrim Avenues.
Police say at least nine shots were fired, and three bullets hit Street's office.
The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Investigators also found a semi-automatic handgun and a magazine, covered in blood near the shooting scene.
They believe the weapon belongs to the victim, who may have tried to discard it.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.