PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania State Senator’s office and the office of the Philadelphia NAACP were struck by gunfire in a shooting in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood Monday night. Police say the shooting left a 25-year-old fighting for his life after being shot multiple times throughout the body on the 4400 block of Germantown Avenue near Windrim Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Bullet holes surround a “don’t shoot” sign at the Nicetown NAACP office. Several bullets also shattered the windows of State Sen. Shariff Street’s office next door. Evidence of yet another shooting that played out on the streets.

“When I walked up I saw multiple bullet holes in the reinforced glass. This is glass strong enough that if you were to punch it, you might hurt your hand as opposed to breaking the glass. And these bullet holes ripped right through it,” Street said.

Staffers believe the bullets were from a “high-impact” weapon due to shell casings found inside the office.

Street’s office was closed, as well as the NAACP office, Monday night when police say a 25-year-old male shooting victim was found in the Germantown Avenue area with several gunshot wounds to both legs.

Shell casings littered the crime scene in an area where there’s been an uptick in violence.

“I looked at the window from the inside where the bullets had come in, and I looked at where my receptionist sat, the bullet holes were on either side of where she sat,” Street said.

Street says at least 50% of his staff, including himself, has been impacted by losing loved ones to gun violence, and this is yet another reminder of crime hitting too close to home. He’s advocating for more money to support crisis intervention programs that help stem violence.

“Funding programs like this with these trusted messengers to go out in the streets and intervene, they prevent murders, they prevent crime, they prevent shootings,” Street said.

“I was shocked,” Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks said.

Members of the Philadelphia NAACP are also shaken by the remnants of bullets in their office. They say it stirs them to do more to stop the city’s crime wave.

“I’m concerned that these random shootings are just happening more often. This should be a place that people are comfortable with showing up and feel like it’s a safe haven,” Hicks said.

Every day God gives me is a good one, but today began with the challenge of gun violence. #Enough #tuesdaymotivations pic.twitter.com/k0lRQh9vjl — Senator Sharif Street (@SenSharifStreet) December 14, 2021

Street drove to his Philadelphia office from Harrisburg overnight to survey the damage. He is back in Harrisburg Tuesday and is shaken, but using the incident to continue pushing forward his efforts for state funding aimed at violence prevention.

Hicks says she is disappointed by the incident but grateful that no one was in the offices at the time.

She adds that the NAACP is a “safe haven for people to get help. They should not have to worry about being shot while getting there.”

The shooting is currently being investigated by the Northwest Detective Division.

CBS3’s Natasha Brown contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.