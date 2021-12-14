PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a rash of armed robberies in Center City — and now federal officials are involved. There have been as least 10 armed robberies in Center City in recent weeks and now the FBI is working with Philadelphia police to try and arrest the suspects.

Police have released surveillance video from an attack last week near 18th and Cuthbert Streets right outside the Four Seasons hotel.

The video shows the suspects approaching a group of people and pinning them against a building.

Investigators say the suspects stole Rolex watches from two men, ages 64 and 26, with both watches totaling $37,000.

Police say Tuesday the first armed robbery similar to this was back on Sept. 30 at night, but they say the attacks are happening around clock.

They believe it is an organized group and people are being targeted. Police say they’re now increasing patrols in Center City and pulling officers from other areas of the city to Center City.

Police held a virtual update Tuesday morning.

“Give them what they want,” Deputy Police Commissioner Joel Dales said. “Give them what they want. Do not fight with the suspects. Your life is worth more than that.”

The mayor has a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. CBS3 will ask him about the safety issues as thousands come to Center City during the holiday season.

