PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have arrested two men for a string of armed robberies along the Wyoming corridor in the city’s Feltonville and Hunting Park sections.
It’s a crime spree that has terrified the neighborhood. Authorities say there have been 13 robberies of stores there in recent days, with some happening just hours apart.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Boosting Patrols In Center City Following Rash Of Gunpoint Robberies
Officials say cooperation from the community and a tip led to the arrests.READ MORE: State Sen. Sharif Street's Office, Philadelphia NAACP Struck By Bullets In Philadelphia Shooting That Left Man In Critical Condition
“The message is clear. If you do something on Wyoming Avenue in Hunting Park, we’re going to find you. We’re going to work with our police department and we’re going to find you,” Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez said.
The two suspects are identified as 28-year-old Omar White-Davis and 20-year-old Acia Moore.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Landlord Joseph Centanni Accused Of Demanding Sex From Tenants To Pay $4.5 Million
Police say they are both from the area where the robberies occurred.