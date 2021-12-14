CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and other officials will discuss the decrease of gun violence in West Philadelphia as a result of an ongoing partnership on Tuesday. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Shapiro, Outlaw, and other officials will discuss the decrease in shootings from the last six months in West Philadelphia, which have resulted from a new law enforcement partnership.
  • When: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Online Stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

