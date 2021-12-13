PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A water main break in Chestnut Hill is affecting residents in the area, the Philadelphia Water Department announced on Monday. The break was detected just before 5 a.m.
Crews are currently working to pinpoint the issue and restore service as quickly as possible.Woman Shot 10 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say
Springside Chestnut Hill announced that school will be closed on Monday due to the water main break.READ MORE: Crew Of Armed Robbers Responsible For 10 Robberies Involving High-End Watches, Philadelphia Police Say
The break occurred at the intersection of Cherokee Street and Hartwell Lane. Customers in Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy, West Oak Lane, and Roxborough might be impacted by the break. Customers will experience low water pressure, the Philly Water Department says.WATCH LIVE: District Attorney Larry Krasner To Discuss Recent Gunpoint Robberies, Provide Weekly Gun Crimes Update
As the break is isolated, the pressure will be restored, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.