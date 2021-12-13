PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old woman was shot 10 times on Sunday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Colorado Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, the victim wasn't there. Later, police learned she was transported to Temple University Hospital's emergency room by a private vehicle. She was shot a total of 10 times in both legs, back, and shoulder and listed in stable condition, according to police.
At the scene, police found 11 fired cartridge casings from a 9mm and one live round. They also found a gray Honda Civic with a bullet hole in the front windshield and one in the rear windshield.
Police say the offender is possibly a 26-year-old man.
The investigation is ongoing. No arrests were made, but a weapon was recovered.
