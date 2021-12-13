PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The city of Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing on Monday on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s response. The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Mayor Jim Kenney and other city officials will hold a briefing to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and Philadelphia’s response.
- When: Monday, Dec. 13, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device.
