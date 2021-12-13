PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least 25 shots were fired in a shootout with an AR-15 in Kensington. The quadruple shooting happened on the 3400 block of Emerald Street at 6 p.m. Monday.
Police say the gunman shot a 27-year-old man four times. He is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.READ MORE: Abington Police Investigating String Of Home Burglaries In Meadowbrook
A 21-year-old woman and a 21-year-old were also wounded. They are in stable condition at the hospital.READ MORE: District Attorney Larry Krasner Apologizes For Comments Surrounding Philadelphia's Crime Crisis
At least one person of interest is in custody.MORE NEWS: SEPTA Police Working Longer Hours To Boost Security Through End Of 2021
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.