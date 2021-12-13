PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in Kensington the left one man fighting for his life Monday night. Police say the shooting happened on the 3400 block of Emerald Street at 6 p.m.
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot four times and is currently in critical condition.
A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were also shot and are currently in stable condition.
Police say one gun was recovered at the scene but there is no word on any arrests at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.