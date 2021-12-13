PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors. Officials announced the decision Monday.

Starting Jan. 3, diners will have to show proof of vaccination, unless the restaurant allows a test option. Starting Jan. 17, there is no longer a test option, and full vaccination will be required in bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events, movie theaters and other places.

The lunch crowd at Harper’s Garden in Center City is steady with customers choosing outdoor seating areas. Mask mandates are already in place for those inside the venue, and the staff is required to be vaccinated. Now, the city has added another layer of protection — a vaccine requirement for all patrons.

“I think it’s really good,” Harper’s Garden owner Avram Hornik said.

Starting Jan. 3, the new mandate applies for any establishment that sells food and or drinks on-site, and it’s welcome news for Hornik. He says city health officials have been mulling over this decision for two weeks and they’ve been in contact with many restaurant owners about the new plan.

“We all know that the only way to kind of end the pandemic is through as many people as possible being vaccinated,” Hornik said.

“I want to recognize all the Philadelphians taking precautions every day to protect themselves and others,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The mayor and the city health commissioner announced the changes Monday morning.

When questioned about how restaurant workers should prepare for possible verbal or physical backlash from customers who may not want to comply, Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said, “If there’s a situation where someone is becoming belligerent, that’s an issue where they should be calling for security, calling police if they have to.”

Hornik sees the new vaccine mandate as a way to create safe spaces for families and friends inside restaurants — a setting where safety will be the priority.

“Now that we have this vaccine mandate in place, restaurants become safe zones,” he said, “It’s a place where you know you can gather with your friends and family, and everyone in that whole space is vaccinated.”

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association issued this statement regarding indoor vaccine mandates for restaurants.

It reads, in part, “THE PRLA welcomes working closely with the City of Philadelphia to ensure a safe dining experience for all and help protect the industry from further financial devastation. There are several factors to consider prior to implementing these changes, such as the impact on hotels and caterers. We hope the city will provide the industry with the utmost clarity and the resources

necessary to adhere to any new vaccine mandates.”