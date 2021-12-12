PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are searching for three suspects who Philadelphia police say are responsible for ten gunpoint robberies across Center City. Authorities confirmed to CBS3’s Joe Holden that all of the robberies, including a Friday night incident caught on camera, are connected.
DEVELOPING— Phila. Police investigators tell me the same armed robbers are responsible for 10 holdups since October. There were three last night — 3rd / Market, 10th / Race, 20th / Locust. Police say the perpetrators’ preference: high-end watches. (1/2) @CBSPhilly
The group of armed robbers are targeting high-end watches.
Three of the armed robberies happened Saturday night, at the corners of 20th and Locust Streets, 10th and Race Streets, and South 3rd and Market Streets.
Police said the crew’s first job was back in October, but they stopped for a few weeks before starting back up last week. Surveillance cameras are too high to capture their faces or license plates.
No one has been injured in the ten robberies.
