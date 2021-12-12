ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Allentown, according to officials. The incident happened in the 800 block of Elliger Street Sunday night.
According to Allentown police, there were more than a dozen shell casings at the scene.
The Lehigh County Coroner's Office confirmed to CBS3 the two victims died at the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.
